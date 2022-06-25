Convex Finance (CVX) Price Up 38.8% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $319.08 million and $9.68 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00023578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013948 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,747,142 coins and its circulating supply is 63,680,056 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

