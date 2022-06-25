ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0003

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $555,229.98 and $129,139.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010607 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00260669 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

