Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $248.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.93.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,363.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,917,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.