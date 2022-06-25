Compass Point Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $15.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.