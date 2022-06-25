Compass Point Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

