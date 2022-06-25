Compass Point Cuts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 325.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Regency Centers by 823.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 80,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 90.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

