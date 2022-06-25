Compass Point Cuts Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $20.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,100 shares of company stock valued at $831,640. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.