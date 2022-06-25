Comparing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iris Energy and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Iris Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 743.09%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.27%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Cars.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 20.01 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Cars.com $623.68 million 1.10 $7.72 million $0.08 124.14

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cars.com beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

