Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) and Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Suic Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 11.12 -$14.29 million ($1.83) -1.15 Suic Worldwide $380,000.00 29.54 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Suic Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Suic Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -915.04% -109.71% -85.69% Suic Worldwide 0.83% -6.57% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suic Worldwide has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Suic Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suic Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 661.90%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Suic Worldwide.

Summary

Suic Worldwide beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Suic Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

