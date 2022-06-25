Coldstack (CLS) Tops One Day Volume of $151,843.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $221,237.49 and approximately $151,843.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00072061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

