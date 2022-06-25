Citigroup Trims Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price to $144.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $163.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.86.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.