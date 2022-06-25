Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,665 ($57.14) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,783.75 ($58.60).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,736 ($45.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,056.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,163.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09).

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 16,148 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, with a total value of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

