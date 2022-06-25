Citigroup Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $19.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.