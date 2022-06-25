Citigroup Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $58.60

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $26.80 to $58.60 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.69.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,079.00 and a beta of 1.73. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.