China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.