Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

