Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,702,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,732 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 92,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after acquiring an additional 245,383 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at $583,952.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

