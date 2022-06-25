Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $760,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

