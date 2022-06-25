Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,974 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $35,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,120,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,117,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $126.58 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

