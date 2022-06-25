Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

CC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

