ChainX Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $576,886.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00144739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00071267 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014244 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

