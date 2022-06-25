CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.