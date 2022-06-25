CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $544.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $491.18 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $543.27 and a 200 day moving average of $574.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

