CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day moving average is $249.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

