CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.87.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $190.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

