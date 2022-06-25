CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 230.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 665,585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after buying an additional 625,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,406,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.