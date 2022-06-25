Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.61. 430,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,746,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

