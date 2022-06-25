Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 57.2% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.