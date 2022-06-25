Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,442.11

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,442.11 ($29.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,160 ($26.46). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,160 ($26.46), with a volume of 2,353 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of £454.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,326.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,438.44.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)
