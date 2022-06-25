BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.98

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as low as C$3.55. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 179,040 shares traded.

BTB.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.91.

In other news, Director Michel Léonard purchased 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,741.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,222,630.68.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

