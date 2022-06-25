BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.53.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.
BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.