BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

