Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $101.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BC. DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.27.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

