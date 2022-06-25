Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

BRX stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after buying an additional 245,316 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

