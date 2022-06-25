Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.