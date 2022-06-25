Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

