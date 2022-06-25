Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00239105 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000329 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009210 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00399392 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.