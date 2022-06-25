Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE BX opened at $98.87 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

