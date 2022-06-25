BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.7% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 28,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $647.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $634.62 and its 200 day moving average is $743.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

