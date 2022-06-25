BitCore Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $1.27 million and $133,655.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

