Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $31.52 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $31.52 million and $193,414.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001409 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.