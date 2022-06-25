BitBall Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,143.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $762,070.43 and $10,143.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 206.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,097.61 or 0.99800489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038615 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023767 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

