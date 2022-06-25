Bismuth (BIS) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010816 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

