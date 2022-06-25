Berenberg Bank Trims Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Target Price to GBX 215

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MLI opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.91. Industrials REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 164.50 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.50). The firm has a market cap of £483.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other Industrials REIT news, insider Louisa Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($42,626.16).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

