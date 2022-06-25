Bennicas & Associates Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,075 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. 19,538,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,064,193. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

