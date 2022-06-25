Bennicas & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $227,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $28,395,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.52. 45,335,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,202,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

