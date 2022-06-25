Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bunge comprises 1.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

