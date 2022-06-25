Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires 19,125 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Yamana Gold accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 324,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yamana Gold by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 353,103 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190,470 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 17,307,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,553,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

