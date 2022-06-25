Bender Robert & Associates Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 3.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

