Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.90) to GBX 3,289 ($40.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,612.71 ($44.25).

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,152 ($26.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 646.25. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,553 ($43.52). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,324.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,708.58.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($623,468.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

