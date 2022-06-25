Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

BLCM stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.46. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

