Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Head to Head Survey

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $153.07 million 2.65 $39.30 million $2.58 10.46 Capital City Bank Group $213.90 million 2.21 $33.40 million $1.92 14.54

Bar Harbor Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital City Bank Group. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bar Harbor Bankshares and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bar Harbor Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital City Bank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Capital City Bank Group has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares 25.88% 9.60% 1.08% Capital City Bank Group 15.41% 8.98% 0.78%

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats Capital City Bank Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

